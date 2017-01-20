‘House of Cards’ unveils very scary trailer on Inauguration Day

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church Pause

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:31 Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne