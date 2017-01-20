California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas Pause

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"