How long does it take to reach bottom of Excel spreadsheet? Hours and hours and hours

Hey kids, don’t try this at home.
The 23-year-old YouTuber from Norman, Okla., graduated last year from the University of Oklahoma and now works for an oil and gas company, where he “works in Excel every day,” he said.
He recently challenged himself to find out how long it takes to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet by continuously holding down the arrow key.
Or, as Motherboard called it, “increasing the collective knowledge of the human race.”
Or as Hobbs called it in the description for his YouTube video: the “dumbest challenge ever that someone had to do.”
Hobbs answered a question that has bedeviled mankind, gushed tech website BGR.
“We’ve long wondered how long it would it take for someone to manually scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet,” BGR lamented.
“After years of waiting in vain for an answer from Computer Scientists and engineers who apparently had more important things to do, Hunter Hobbs of Oklahoma recently decided to take matters into his own hands.”
And this is how he did it.
“No shortcuts (Ctrl+down), no breaks, just trying to reach the very bottom of Excel by holding the down arrow key without letting go,” Hobbs wrote in the video’s description.
So he sat down at a computer and started scrolling — and filming.
He passed the time by texting, talking on his cell phone, listening to music, drinking an energy drink — though he apparently took no bathroom breaks — eating, playing paddle ball (the string broke) and at one time reading an outdoor survival book.
By the time he reached the bottom — the 1,048,576th row — he’d held that little arrow key down for nine hours, 36 minutes and 10 seconds.
The time-lapse video lasts little more than two minutes.
“I’m tired, I’m hungry, and my hands really hurt, which is pretty sad,” he declares at the end.
His fingers are “still extremely sore,” he said Thursday.
The video, dated Jan. 2, has been watched more than 933,000 times.
“This is good. This is pure. This is what we need more of in 2017. We salute you, Hunter!” declared Gizmodo.
Said Hobbs: “Won’t be doing that again anytime soon.”
