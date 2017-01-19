Teen figured out she was kidnapped as infant – and might be living with abductor

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom