‘King of cocaine’ offered holiday discounts on crack. Now he gets discount on sentence

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says Pause

4:09 Outgoing U.S. Interior Secretary Jewell offers advice for successor

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

1:04 James Paxton and other Seattle Mariners make stop in Ferndale on Mariners Caravan tour

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day