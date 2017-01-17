Nathan Chen leads the way at US figure skating championships

4:09 Outgoing U.S. Interior Secretary Jewell offers advice for successor Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump

1:04 James Paxton and other Seattle Mariners make stop in Ferndale on Mariners Caravan tour

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom