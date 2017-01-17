Obama commutes bulk of prison term for Army leaker Chelsea Manning

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Bradley Manning trial

1:16 Baby gorilla is named, emerges outside for first time

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom