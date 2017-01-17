He lost nearly everyone he loved while in prison. Now he’s free – but so alone

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge"

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss