On King Day, divisions and hope in the era of Trump

Some civil rights leaders say Donald Trump's presidency could improve race relations in the United States because it forces more frank conversations about inequality and tension.
That was the conclusion of some activists who celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The holiday this year came four days before Trump's inauguration. It also comes amid lingering tensions between Trump and black leaders angry over his criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis.
Trump did not participate in any King Day observances. But the president-elect did meet with Martin Luther King III in New York. The younger King called the meeting "productive."
Meanwhile, in Atlanta, a former Ku Klux Klansman apologized to Bernice King and others who celebrated her father's legacy. Scott Shepherd said his white supremacists views were wrong.
