On King Day, divisions and hope in the era of Trump

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge" Pause

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair