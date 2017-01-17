No. 10 FSU, No. 24 South Carolina ready for 2 ranked teams

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge" Pause

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'It was a strange feeling to think somebody would bomb us'

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'