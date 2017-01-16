States can offer a lesson as GOP proposes deep cut taxes

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge" Pause

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam