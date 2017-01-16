What’s anxious and angry? The world on the eve of Trump

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge" Pause

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss