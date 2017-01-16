National

Gene Cernan, last person to walk on the moon, dies at 82, NASA says

By Vann Trotter

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, died Monday at age 82, NASA said in a statement.

Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 in 1972 when the U.S. made its last manned mission to the moon.

Apollo 17 established several new records for human space flight, including the longest lunar landing flight (301 hours, 51 minutes); longest lunar surface extravehicular activities (22 hours, 6 minutes); and longest time in lunar orbit (147 hours, 48 minutes), according to the NASA statement.

Cernan went to space three times and the moon twice, NASA said.

