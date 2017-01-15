Packers and Cowboys fans and players stuck in AT&T Stadium during tornado warning

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C. Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

1:40 Paul Richardson on what he thinks he showed Seahawks in playoffs

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue