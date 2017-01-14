The Latest: Houston keeps pace with Patriots with turnovers

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill Pause

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies