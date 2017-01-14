AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill Pause

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly