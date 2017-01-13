Maid of honor guzzles whiskey, steals best man’s car and exposes herself to police

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"