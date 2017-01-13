So ‘Redskins’ isn’t the only racially disparaging name seeking U.S. protection

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea' Pause

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing