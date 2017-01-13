She was stolen as a newborn. 18 years later, the woman who raised her is under arrest

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY Pause

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

0:58 Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition trail report from Galbraith Mountain