3 lawsuits, 5 wheelbarrows, 298,745 pennies: One man’s quest to stick it to the DMV

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.