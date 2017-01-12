She and her four kids built their dream home — by watching YouTube videos

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly