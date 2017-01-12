'Who's a good boy?' you might ask. But does your dog care?

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies Pause

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:58 Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition trail report from Galbraith Mountain

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne