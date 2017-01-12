NYPD captain apologizes for rape comments following outrage

Among New York City’s thousands of law enforcement officers, it takes a pretty inflammatory statement to draw criticism from the mayor.
But when Capt. Peter Rose, commander of the 94th precinct in Brooklyn, made comments that he wasn’t “too worried” about the increase of rape incidents in his precinct because they weren’t “stranger rapes,” that earned Mayor Bill De Blasio’s ire, as well as significant public outrage. Rose has since apologized.
“Some of them were Tinder, some of them were hookup sites, some of them were actually coworkers,” Rose told DNAinfo New York last week of the rape increase of 62 percent between 2015 and 2016. “It's not a trend that we’re too worried about because out of 13 [reported attacks], only two were true stranger rapes.”
“They’re not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the streets,” Rose also said at a City Council meeting. “If there’s a true stranger rape, a random guy picks up a stranger off the street, those are the troubling ones. That person has, like, no moral standards.”
Mayor de Blasio’s press secretary Eric Phillips released a statement condemning the remarks Friday, saying “rape is rape” and Rose’s comments do not reflect the NYPD’s views of sexual assault, according to the New York Daily News.
Rose tweeted an apology for the remarks on Monday.
“I deeply regret the statements I made last week about rape. I failed to communicate accurately how I respond to reports of rape and the actions the department as a whole takes,” Rose said. “My comments were not meant to minimize the seriousness of sexual assault. Every rape, whether it is perpetrated by a stranger or someone known to them is fully investigated. We make no distinction in our response. My comments suggested otherwise and for that, I apologize.”
My sincerest apologies for the comments I've made. pic.twitter.com/TL4yC8JChq— NYPD 94th Precinct (@NYPD94Pct) January 9, 2017
Detectives from the Special Victims Division, not the precinct, are in charge of sexual assault investigations, according to the New York Daily News. He has not been disciplined for the remarks, according to the Daily News.
