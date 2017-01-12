Mayor, feds to announce consent decree for Baltimore police

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild

0:58 Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition trail report from Galbraith Mountain

1:03 Mom and 3 kids escape Ferndale area fire

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair