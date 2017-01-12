AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

A farewell address, a news conference and White House change
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outgoing president somberly ruminated about the fragility of democracy and earnestly implored Americans to reject corrosive political dialogue. Fourteen hours later, the incoming president staged a defiant and frenetic news conference at his gilded New York City tower, dismissing critics, insulting reporters and likening the country's intelligence officers to Nazis.
President Barack Obama's farewell address in his hometown of Chicago on Tuesday night and President-elect Donald Trump's news conference Wednesday morning offered a study in presidential whiplash, giving the country a striking look at how the White House will change next week.
"Historians are going to look at this period of Obama's farewell and Trump's press conference — they're almost companion pieces in different styles," said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University. "Everyone says that Obama and Trump are 180 degrees different and you can see why."
The difference in ideology, of course, has been no secret. Trump campaigned on undoing nearly all of Obama's major policies. But the back-to-back moments in the spotlight illuminated differences in tone and style that left little doubt Americans face a change unlike any in recent memory. It's a coming shift — from reserved to aggressive, from controlled to wildly unpredictable, from cautious to unfiltered — that left some Americans pining for the Obama era before it had officially ended, and others embracing as refreshing an incoming president far less concerned with conforming to past notions of what is "presidential."
"They say it's not presidential to call up these massive leaders of business," Trump told a crowd in Indianapolis in December after he negotiated a deal with an air-conditioning company to keep jobs in the state, a move many economists derided as unworkable national economic policy. "I think it's very presidential. And if it's not presidential, that's OK. That's OK. Because I actually like doing it."
---
Newly leaked dossier on Trump circulated in DC for months
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a bombshell story, emerging on the eve of Donald Trump's first news conference as president-elect: U.S. intelligence officials had presented Trump with unsubstantiated claims that Russia had amassed compromising personal and financial allegations about him.
The purported Russian efforts were described in a newly released and uncorroborated dossier produced in August. But they had circulated more widely in Washington in October — following early reports and opaque warnings from elected officials that something was afoot involving the Kremlin and Trump.
In October, Mother Jones magazine described how a former Western spy — assigned to look into Trump's Russian ties for a private American firm — had presented his findings to the FBI in August. Those findings, the magazine said, were produced for political opposition research and said that Russian intelligence had compromised Trump during his visits to Moscow — information that, if true, could be used to blackmail him or undermine his presidency.
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday identified the dossier's author as Christopher Steele, a director of London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd., whom the Journal said declined repeated requests for interviews through an intermediary. Another Orbis director told the Journal he wouldn't "confirm or deny" that Orbis had produced the report.
Efforts to reach him by The Associated Press were not immediately successful. There was no answer after hours at Orbis Business Intelligence, at a five-story stone building across from London's Lower Grosvenor Gardens, about two blocks from Buckingham Palace. There was no listed number for Steele's address in Wokingham, about 30 miles west of London.
---
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. '180 DEGREES DIFFERENT'
Obama's farewell address and Trump's news conference give Americans a striking look at how dramatically the White House will change next week, an AP analysis finds.
2. WHAT POMPEO IS FACING
The Kansas lawmaker, Trump's pick to run the CIA, faces a Senate confirmation hearing amid a testy standoff between the president-elect and the spy community.
---
Trump's CIA choice to be questioned amid Russia hacking fury
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA faces a Senate confirmation hearing amid a testy standoff between the president-elect and the spy community.
Rep. Mike Pompeo, a four-term conservative Kansas Republican, is a member of the House intelligence committee and also served on the partisan committee to investigate the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya. He was expected to be on the receiving end of questions from a friendly group of fellow lawmakers Thursday.
If confirmed as CIA director, Pompeo could be caught in the role of mending relations between Trump and intelligence officials.
Trump has for the most part been dismissive of intelligence agencies' findings that Russia, specifically President Vladimir Putin, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election with the goal of electing Trump. The CIA is one of three main intelligence agencies that came to that conclusion. On Wednesday, Trump acknowledged Russia was responsible but speculated that intelligence agencies might have leaked to news organizations details about a classified briefing with him that included unsubstantiated allegations about his ties to Russia.
Pompeo graduated first in the Class of 1986 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He served in the Army at a time when the Soviet Union was America's No. 1 adversary.
---
US military: November fight with Taliban killed 33 civilians
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military in Afghanistan said on Thursday that its investigation into a November firefight with the Taliban in northern Kunduz province has shown that 33 civilians died in the raid during which U.S. troops fired on Afghan homes.
The probe followed claims that civilian deaths resulted from airstrikes called in to support Afghan and U.S. forces who came under fire in the province's village of Buz-e Kandahari, which targeted two senior Taliban commanders.
The two Taliban figures, responsible for violence in Kunduz the previous month, were killed in the operation.
According to a U.S. military statement, the investigation "determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded" as troops responded to fire from "Taliban who were using civilian houses as firing positions."
After the raid, Kunduz residents carried over a dozen corpses of the dead, including children and family members of the Taliban fighters, toward a local governor's office in a show of rage.
---
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early has passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law, responding to pressure to move quickly even as Republicans and President-elect Trump grapple with what to replace it with.
The nearly party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday came on a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
"We must act quickly to bring relief to the American people," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
The House is slated to vote on the measure on Friday, though some Republicans there have misgivings about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.
Trump oozed confidence at a news conference on Tuesday, promising his incoming administration would soon reveal a plan to both repeal so-called Obamacare and replace it with legislation to "get health care taken care of in this country."
---
Trump's choice for top US diplomat talks tough on China
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pointing toward possible confrontation, Donald Trump's selection for secretary of state likened Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea to a takeover of another country's territory and spoke of forcing Beijing to fully apply sanctions on North Korea.
China will likely be alarmed by former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson's Senate confirmation hearing remarks on Wednesday. While they focused largely on Russia, reflecting Tillerson's past relationship with its President Vladimir Putin and allegations of Russian hacking into the U.S. election, his testimony on China presented a sharp change in tone from the Obama administration's focus on cooperation.
Under Obama, the U.S. has worked with China to fight climate change and contain Iran's nuclear program. But Beijing has only half-heartedly pressed North Korea over its nuclear weapons program and has willfully disregarded Washington's appeals to moderate its activities in the South China Sea.
It has reclaimed more than 3,000 of acres of land and constructed military-grade infrastructure, and reportedly installed weaponry, on reefs and islets mostly in the Spratly Island chain, where five other governments have territorial claims.
Accusing Beijing of "declaring control of territories that are not rightfully China's," Tillerson compared its island-building efforts and deployment of military assets on the islands to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea — an action that ended up prompting tough U.S. and European sanctions.
---
'Afro-Palestinians' forge a unique identity in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the shadow of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City lies the "African Quarter" — home to a little-known community of nearly 50 Arab families of African descent.
Descended from Muslim pilgrims from a variety of African countries, they now consider themselves proud Palestinians, despite widespread poverty and occasional discrimination from both Palestinians and Israelis. Several have even participated in violent attacks against Israel.
"We regard ourselves to be Afro-Palestinian," said community leader Ali Jiddah.
Jiddah, a former member of the radical Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, spent 17 years in Israeli prison for taking part in a 1968 bombing that wounded nine Israelis before he was freed in a prisoner swap. Jiddah, who long ago renounced violence, is now a well-known tour guide in the Old City, offering what he calls an "alternative" perspective on the conflict with Israel.
Afro-Palestinians reside in various Palestinian cities, with large communities in Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank town of Jericho.
---
Don Draper and 'Mad Men' archive land at University of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last America saw of Don Draper, he was meditating on a Pacific hillside, imagining one of the iconic ads in television history.
What's left of the flawed protagonist of "Mad Men" has now gone to Texas.
Show creator Matthew Weiner and production company Lionsgate have donated the "Mad Men" archive — scripts, drafts, notes, props, costumes, digital video and reams of research materials that went into creating the show's richly-detailed presentation of the American 1960s — to the University of Texas' Harry Ransom Center humanities library.
Weiner, who also wrote and directed many episodes, said he donated the archive to the Ransom Center because he couldn't stand the thought of the material being dispersed at auction or lost forever.
"There is a record here of mid-century America that digs so deep," Weiner said. "It would have been sad to let that go."
---
360-degree replays at Super Bowl a taste of what's next
BOSTON (AP) — Have you ever wanted to know what Tom Brady sees as he stares down a pass rush, scans the field for an open receiver ... or brushes his teeth in the morning?
This year's Super Bowl broadcast could be just what you're looking for.
Thanks to a 360-degree replay technology called "Be the Player," Fox TV broadcasters will be able to show a play from virtually any spot in the stadium within minutes of the action taking place. The spin around and zoom "freeD" system has been used at other sporting events — including the NBA and baseball All-Star Games and the Olympics — but this will be the first that goes the last step and shows things from the athlete's perspective .
"The difference here is you would be able to go in and see from his vantage point what the player actually saw," said Zac Fields, a senior vice president for graphic technology and integration at Fox Sports Group. "It's something that most of us have never been able to see before. The vantage point that most of us have on TV is really different than what the guys see on the field. That's what the promise of this technology is."
Intel is rolling out the new technology at this year's Super Bowl, and promoting it in an ad that will feature Brady in his everyday life — waking up, making breakfast, brushing his teeth — with the tagline: "Intel replay 360 makes anything look epic." As the Patriots quarterback snarfs down a pancake, the camera spins around to a new angle and shows the crumbs falling from his mouth.
Comments