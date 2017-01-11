Rufus, the Teddy bear lost during the airport shooting, is back with its family

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild Pause

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too