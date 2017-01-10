Repeal of Obamacare will spread pain across party lines, new report finds

Congressional Republicans' push to repeal the Affordable Care Act will equally affect Americans across party lines, according to new data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
As of March 2016, about 6.3 million of the 11.5 million Americans enrolled in marketplace health coverage lived in congressional districts led by a Republican representative. About 5.2 million lived in districts with a Democratic representative, Kaiser found.
Congressional Republicans are moving to repeal the ACA and its “individual mandate” that most Americans have health coverage or face penalties.
There were 17 congressional districts in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Montana with more than 50,000 marketplace enrollees. Nine had Democratic congressional leadership, while eight were led by Republicans.
Marketplace enrollment was estimated by Kaiser using local plan selection data from HHS and state marketplace reports.
About 4.4 million marketplace enrollees live in blue states with two Democratic U.S. senators compared to 4 million who live in red states with two GOP senators, Kaiser found. About 3.2 million people live in purple states with senators from both parties.
Among Medicaid expansion enrollees, 10.4 million lived in blue states in 2015, 2.3 million resided in purple states and just 1.3 million lived in red states.
Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have expanded eligibility for Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care. In 2015, roughly 14 million Medicaid recipients were adults in the expansion group. They now account for 18% of all Medicaid enrollees.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
