If you have any peppermint Twinkies left over (yeah, right): There's a recall

Hostess Brands has issued a recall on a seasonal flavor, Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies. The confectionary coating contains milk powder that was involved in a large recall by Valley Milk Products because of a concern about salmonella contamination.
The recall only applies to the white peppermint flavor, UPC 888109111571, which were sold in multipacks of nine individually wrapped cakes. No other Hostess products were involved.
The white peppermint Twinkies were sold throughout the country. If you have them, return them to the place where you bought them for a refund.
Chicken Wrap recall
If you suffer from an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish, avoid Harris Teeter’s Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap.
The wraps may contain anchovy that isn’t listed on the label. That can cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in some people.
The wraps were sold in the deli in some Harris Teeters in multiple states. The UPC code on the wraps is 72036-95828. No illnesses have been reported. If you bought the wrap and have an allergy, you should return it to the store for a refund.
