After comrades died in Iraq, man arrested in airport shooting 'changed,' brother says

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes Pause

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:44 Protesters clash during grand opening of Trump Intl. Hotel

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly