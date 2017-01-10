The Latest: Evacuation as California creek brakes banks

Jason Williams, left, is rescued by Calfire rescue swimmer Danny Ciecek after Williams got snagged on trees while trying to kayak the Carmel River with a friend near Paso Hondo Road in Carmel Valley on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after a large storm passed through Monterey County.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
California State Parks Supervising Ranger Tony Tealdi walks to the fallen Pioneer Cabin Tree at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Arnold, Calif. Famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk, the giant sequoia was toppled over by a massive storm Sunday.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Vineyards remain flooded in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Fire department members head out on a rescue mission down flooded Wohler Road, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Melba Martinelli tries to keep her balance walking through flood water to her home Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Michelle Wolfe, who had to evacuate her nearby mobile home, looks out toward flooded vineyards in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
The driver of a semitractor-trailer gathers his belongings after it was involved in an early morning crash along the eastbound 60 freeway in Riverside, Calif., on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017. A massive storm system moved through Southern California Monday with heavy rain and minor flooding.
The Press-Enterprise via AP
Stan Lim
Crews work to remove a load of water bottles from the back of a semitractor-trailer after it was involved in an early morning crash along the eastbound 60 freeway in Riverside, Calif., on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017. A massive storm system moved through Southern California Monday with heavy rain and minor flooding.
The Press-Enterprise via AP
Stan Lim
Traffic crosses a bridge over a drainage ditch in Sparks, Nev., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, where water levels were falling after flooding Sunday night. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week.
Scott Sonner
AP Photo
Emergency crews pile sandbags Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, along the Truckee River in Lockwood, Nev. National Guard troops were called in to assist local residents whose neighborhood was cut off by flooding. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week.
Scott Sonner
AP Photo
Vineyards remain flooded in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Reno, Nev., atop one of the downtown bridges across the Truckee River that remained closed after floodwaters crested earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).
A car is submerged as the Russian River floods Johnson's Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Flooding surrounds an arcade and miniature golf course Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk with umbrellas as they cross an intersection in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Days of back-to-back storms have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada, flooding homes, roads and vineyards.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A vineyard is flooded in the Russian River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Windsor, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
City crews clear tree branches and debris from the Truckee River in downtown Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after flooding sent water over the banks and caused to close all downtown bridges the day before.
Scott Sonner
AP Photo
A woman crosses the Truckee River on a bridge in downtown Reno, Nev., in the rain on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Flooding sent water over the banks Sunday night and Monday, temporarily closing all downtown bridges. Rain was expected to turn to snow late Tuesday or Wednedsay.
Scott Sonner
AP Photo
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A vineyard at Korbel Champagne Cellars is flooded Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A man stops to take a picture of the Russian River as it floods Johnson's Beach Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Johna Peterson, of Monte Rio, Calif., looks out from a bridge at the rising Russian River during a walk Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A vineyard is flooded in the Russian River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Windsor, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
The Russian River floods the River Bend RV park Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A duck makes its way as Russian River floods Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under an evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
FILE _ In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a large pine tree fell early in the morning on blocking both lanes of Mountain Boulevard near Ascot Street in Oakland, Calif. California trees endured five thirsty years of drought capped off by a beetle attack that killed millions, and this winter's soaking rain storms are now knocking over scores, landing on homes, cars and killing two people recently.
Bay Area News Group via the AP
Laura A. Oda
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 file photo, workers continue to remove a portion of a downed tree blocking the Redwood Road off ramp on southbound Highway 13 in Oakland, Calif. California trees endured five thirsty years of drought capped off by a beetle attack that killed millions, and this winter's soaking rain storms are now knocking over scores, landing on homes, cars and killing two people recently.
Bay Area News Group via the AP
Anda Chu
Comments