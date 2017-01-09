A Dairy Queen owner is accused of a racist tirade. He no longer has a business

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes Pause

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom