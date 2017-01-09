Have a quarter of a million dollars? Great! You can afford to raise a child.

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region Pause

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

2:51 Michelle Obama moved herself and others to tears during final speech as First Lady

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?