10 Things to Know for Today

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair