Woman says Chipotle owes her $2.2 billion for the unauthorized use of her photo

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in? Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly