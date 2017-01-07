Airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty

Law enforcement officers stand guard at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Law enforcement officers walk around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Pople flee the area outside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Mike Stocker
Law enforcement personnel search a garage area at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Law enforcement officials head to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Alan Diaz
AP Photo
An injured woman is loaded into an emergency vehicle at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gunman opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
People hide aT pole at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Julie Brown
AP Photo
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP Photo
A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Taimy Alvarez
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Taimy Alvarez
Police officers stand on the perimeter road along the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP Photo
In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot.
NBC TV Local10 via AP
Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Taimy Alvarez
People exit the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
Passengers run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
Passengers wait on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
An injured woman is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the airport Friday afternoon, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Taimy Alvarez
An injured woman is brought to an emergency vehicle at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gunman opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
Law enforcement personnel stand outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
El Nuevo Herald via AP
David Santiago
Law enforcement officers patrol the ticketing counters at the Tampa International Airport Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Police were on a heightened state of alert after the shooting at an airport today in Fort Lauderdale.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The gunman who fatally shot several people and wounded others on Friday in Fort Lauderdale's airport sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac with bags in hand.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Jim Rassol
Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage leaving several people dead and wounding others at a Florida airport had a history of mental health problems — some of which followed his military service in Iraq — and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Jim Rassol
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska.
Broward Sheriff's Office via AP
People take cover outside Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
People are shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
People react at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A law enforcement officers talk to a man at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Law enforcement personnel tell people to take cover at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A heavy police presence was at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it re-opened Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Investigators continued their work downstairs in the baggage area of terminal 2 the day after a shooting.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Mike Stocker
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska.
Broward Sheriff's Office via AP
Passengers wait in the departure line at terminal 2 Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, after the airport re-opened. Investigators continued their work downstairs in the baggage area of terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport the day after a shooting.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Mike Stocker
George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami Division speaks during a news conference at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival and opened fire on fellow travelers on Friday.
Miami Herald via AP
Al Diaz
A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Terminal Two on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal the day after multiple people were shot on Friday.
Miami Herald via AP
Al Diaz
A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Terminal Two on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal the day after multiple people were shot on Friday.
Miami Herald via AP
Al Diaz
Baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 the day after multiple people were shot at the airport.
Miami Herald via AP
Al Diaz
A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Terminal Two on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal the day after multiple people were shot on Friday.
Miami Herald via AP
Al Diaz
An FBI agent wipes off his shoe while working the crime scene in Terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after a shooting in the baggage area. Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival and opened fire on fellow travelers.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Mike Stocker
Investigators work in Terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after a shooting in the baggage area. Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival and opened fire on fellow travelers.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Mike Stocker
In this image taken Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 and made available by Mark Lea, shows the pistol of alleged shooter Esteban Santiago at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Santiago opened fire in the baggage claim area killing five travelers.
Mark Lea via AP
Dan Kovacs waits at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Kovacs and his family were going through security when gunfire erupted yesterday. They had returned from a Caribbean cruise and were on their way home to Vancouver, Canada. In the mayhem after the shooting they lost their shoes, passports and ID's.
Kelli Kennedy
AP Photo
