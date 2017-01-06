Suspected Fort Lauderdale shooter portrayed as troubled Army vet

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks