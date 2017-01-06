Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds Pause

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016