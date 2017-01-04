‘Sickening’ video shows white man terrorized by black assailants cursing Donald Trump

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?