His lost best friend was found and taken to animal shelter – and killed the same day

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice Pause

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'