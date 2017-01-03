Sales soar for Carrie Fisher, George Michael after unexpected deaths

It is not uncommon for artists — particularly well liked ones whose deaths come as a shock — to see a bump in sales and popularity after their deaths.
David Bowie’s first No. 1 album on the Billboard charts came after he died in January of 2016. Blackstar, his last album, reached No. 1. Nine other Bowie albums were in the Billboard 200 the week after his death, including Best of Bowie at No. 4 and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars at No. 21.
Now two stars who died late in 2016 are seeing similar surges in sales for their works.
Sales of the late Carrie Fisher’s books have picked up significantly since the actress and author’s Dec. 27 death and her publisher is racing to meet the increased demand, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Simon & Schuster told EW that “we are responding to the outpouring of interest” and “are quickly reprinting her books.”
The 60-year-old Fisher, who died several days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, but she was also an accomplished author.
Fisher wrote several books, including “Postcards from the Edge,”“The Best Awful There Is,” “Shockaholic” and “Wishful Drinking.” Simon & Schuster have ordered additional reprints of all of the above titles, according to EW.
In the “The Princess Diarist,” released just weeks before her death, Fisher admitted to an affair with Harrison Ford during the filming of the original “Star Wars.” “The Princess Diarist” is on Amazon’s best-sellers list.
The works of singer George Michael are also seeing a huge boost in popularity. Michael, 53, died on Christmas Day. Sales of his music are up more than 2,600 percent, according to Billboard.
Four Michael albums — three solo records and one from Wham! — are in the Billboard 200, including his greatest hits album at No. 12. Three of his most popular songs are in the Billboard Hot 100, including Careless Whisper, Faith and Last Christmas, according to Billboard.
Comments