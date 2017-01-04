DHS secretary: Information of children who immigrated illegally should be protected

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser Pause

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam