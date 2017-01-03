Is your dog stressed? He - or, especially, she - may turn gray as a result

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast Pause

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:43 Project to rebuild Bellingham's downtown waterfront explained

0:57 Sudden Valley snow Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects