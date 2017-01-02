He dresses up as Darth Vader to visit sick kids. But someone stole his custom costume.

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'