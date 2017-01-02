They tried to put a sweater on Scarface. Scarface sent them to the hospital

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast Pause

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:10 Frank Clark on fumble recovery, double-digit sack season for Seahawks

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF