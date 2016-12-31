AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment Pause

4:32 Defendant in downtown stabbing makes first appearance in Superior Court

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case