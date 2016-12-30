Keeping your New Year’s exercise resolution can help your brain too, study says

2:13 Take a behind-the-scenes look at the remodeling of Bellingham Tennis Club Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball