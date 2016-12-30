Retired coal miners still face uncertain future for health-care benefits

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library