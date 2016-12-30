Could your high-tech gadgets send you to jail?

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

3:03 Every 15 Minutes program highlights dangers of drunken driving

0:52 Victims of drunk driving accidents speak out

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day