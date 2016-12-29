Burger King, Tim Horton’s next to remove antibiotics in chicken

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court