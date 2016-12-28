Texas man with life sentence for wife's slaying free on bond

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:00 Secret Santa gives away gift cards on Christmas Eve at Bellingham Kmart

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update